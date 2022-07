Seven-year-old twins — 7½, they'll promptly correct you — Addison and Emerson Hardey cool off in a refreshing spray of water from a Marion fire engine Saturday on S. 2nd St. adjacent to Victory Park downtown. The free frolic through water was part of the fledgling Second Saturday events in Marion. Not a lot of kids took advantage, but Addison and Emerson had inside information. Their father, Eric Hardey, was among the firefighters directing the spray while their mother, Autumn, stood by with towels.