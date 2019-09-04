HEADLINES

  • County lake, reservoir both see decent holiday crowds

    Marion County Lake enjoyed more visitors this Labor Day weekend than last as staff at Marion Reservoir opened more campsites and continued efforts to clean up damage left by flooding. In addition to primitive camping at Marion Cove, some sites at Hillsboro and French Creek Coves, both of which have electrical hookups, have been opened, assistant lake manager Kevin McCoy said.

  • Hot, clear weather spurs good turnoutfor Florence's Labor Day celebration

    Organizers worried about thunderstorms in the forecast, but the days were warm and nights calm and beautiful during Florence’s Labor Day celebration. Residents turned out for Saturday night’s musical entertainment, Sunday’s fireworks display and the annual parade on Monday.

  • Council buys parts for water system

    While there’s no problem with Hillsboro’s water quality, city council members want to keep it that way. Council members Tuesday voted to spend $29,069.70 to buy eight turbidimeters to place at the water treatment plant.

  • City legal bills mounting

    Hillsboro’s legal bill for the bankruptcy of Hillsboro Community Hospital hit $65,339 Tuesday when council members voted to pay another $12,500 to the city’s law firm Triplett, Woolf, Garretson. The legal battle began in January when Bank of Hays filed a petition for mortgage foreclosure against the hospital and seven co-defendants including the city and its Public Building Commission.

  • New system makes court records viewable online, by mobile

    Marion County District Court, along with select other court offices, now have an online information portal available to the public. The system, called Smart Search, can be used to find cases both newly filed and some older cases filed before the system went online in August for part of the state, including the 8th Judicial District, which includes Marion County courts.

OTHER NEWS

  • Clover Cliff Ranch set for fall horse ride

    Clover Cliff Ranch in Chase County will be the site of the 20th annual Fall Dream Ride in the Flint Hills, from Friday through Sunday. Camping is encouraged, but there will be no electrical hookups.

  • Fest buttons available

    Buttons for Peabody’s Fall Festival are available for purchase at locations including Pop’s Diner and the city building. Buttons cost $3 or two for $5, and proceeds benefit future fall festivals.

FARM

  • Silage cutting off to slow start

    Rainy weather meant this year’s silage chopping got off to a late start compared to last year. Brett Hajek, who with his brothers, Darrin and Trent, operate custom silage cutters Hajek Enterprises, said this year’s abundant rains mean many fields are still muddy. Cutting equipment cannot get out.

  • Beekeeping proves more than a hobby

    Beekeeping is gaining in popularity, but it should be treated as a full-time job rather than a hobby, veteran beekeeper John McMinn said. “You don’t just set them out there then come back four months later and take the honey off,” he said. “You have to work them all the time. It’s different today than it used to be.”

OPINION

  • Sometimes you've just got to ask why

    Act natural even if you’re clearly confused. It’s a definite maybe that this editorial is heading off on a bittersweet trip through the deafening silence that typically greets the amazingly awful world of oxymorons — phrases, like “military intelligence,” that appear mutually contradictory. Take Labor Day, for example — a day when just about the only labor performed is the collection of summer yard-work tasks put off until it was almost too late in the season.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A Climate-Controlled Environment

PEOPLE

  • Artifact ID event slated for September

    An anthropological artifact identification workshop will be presented Sept. 21 by the Mud Creek chapter of the Kansas Anthropological Association. People with artifacts they’d like to have identified may bring them to the workshop between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Kauffman Museum, 300 E. 27th St., North Newton. There they can speak with professional archeologists and experienced amateur archeologists from the association.

  • Lifelong Learning presents life story of accomplished native

    Tabor College’s Lifelong Learning program kicks off at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 6 with the life story of an accomplished local. Steve Fast, Hillsboro Museum coordinator, will present “The Life of Dietrich Hoeppner” in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts.

  • Tampa High alumni set to meet

    The 74th Tampa High School Alumni Banquet was Saturday in the community building. Banquet committee hosts were sisters Rita Hensley-Quinn, class of 1966; Pam Moreno, class of 1967; and Julie Utt, class of 1975.

  • Wound clinic given award

    St. Luke Hospital’s Wound Clinic was given the RestorixHealth patient Satisfaction Award Aug. 26. Selected clinics meet or exceed national patient satisfaction benchmarks over a six-month period.

  • MB Foundation hires chief development officer

    MB Foundation this weekend announced Ron Marlette as chief development officer. In the newly created position, Marlette will serve as a member of the foundation’s executive team.

  • Family shares 6 generations of history

    Dick, Chuck and Jarrett McLinden will talk about their family history, and the evolution of the farm industry, at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Pioneer Bluffs near Matfield Green. The McLindens have lived in Marion County and the Flint Hills since their ancestors came from Ireland six generations ago.

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Hillsboro Senior Center menu

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Schools to hold mattress fundraisers

    Anyone in need of a new mattress has two chances this month to pick one up and help a school at the same time. Hillsboro High School band and choir department will hold a mattress fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7.

  • Hillsboro volleyball places third in preseason tune-up

    Hillsboro got off to the right start by placing third at Hesston’s preseason tournament. The Trojans dropped their first set against Haven 28-26, but took the next two 25-12, 25-20.

MORE…

