  • Men's chorus celebrates 50 years

    The Kansas Mennonite Men’s Chorus gave its first performance in May 1969 in Hillsboro with 180 singers. The event was staged in conjunction with Mennonite Central Committee’s relief sale in Hillsboro and was made up of mostly Mennonite Brethren church choir members. The chorus will return to Hillsboro almost 50 years later, on April 7, this time with 220 singers. The concert will be at 7 p.m. in Richert Auditorium at Tabor’s Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Rehearsal will be 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Greg Bontrager of North Newton is the director.

  • Moran makes quick listening stop in Hillsboro

    Senator Jerry Moran made a brief visit to Hillsboro Friday to talk about the hospital’s crisis with lenders and staff. The visit was a listening stop to see what people have to say about issues the community has gone through since Bank of Hays filed a petition seeking mortgage foreclosure. That was followed by the bank and the city jointly seeking appointment of a receiver.

  • Former prisoner of war visits Kapaun Museum

    A picture of Joseph Ramirez, of Houston hangs in the Kapaun Museum at Pilsen, and tour guides tell his story to visitors. They say they were thrilled to meet the 87-year-old veteran Monday when he came to Pilsen with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law to tour the museum Monday.

  • Law enforcement across county shows family ties

    Peabody has a new full time police officer — and a new Wilson. Josh Wilson, 31, of Newton is following in the footsteps of his brother, Peabody city council member and deputy sheriff Travis Wilson, in completing law enforcement training.

  • Butler students perform concert

    Butler Community College’s Vocal Music Department performed its annual spring concert March 8 with the Jubilate Deo masterwork by Dan Forrest. The 120-voice choir included Marion natives Bailey Baker, Shyla Harris, Caleb Hett, and Jarrett Johnson.

  • Turkey hunt set for area youths

    A turkey hunt will be available for hunters ages 11 to 16 on April 6 in Council Grove. Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, National Wild Turkey Federation, Quail Hunting Federation, and Army Corps of Engineers will sponsor the event.

  • Flint Hills meeting slated

    Flint Hills Rural Electric Cooperative Association, Inc. will hold its 81st annual meeting April 4 at the Herington Community Building, 810 S. Broadway St. in Herington. Registration and a meal will be at 5:30 p.m., with the business meeting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to all cooperative members.

  • Trail-finder will give talk to historical society

    Brian Stucky, a self-proclaimed trail finder, will give a talk on pioneer and Indian trails in Marion County during Marion County Historical Society’s annual meeting. Displays from Marion County museums, plus the Cottonwood Crossing chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association, will be available for viewing before the program at 6:30 p.m. April 9 in the basement of the Marion County Community Building.

  • Bethel to offer coding camp

    Bethel College will offer a unique June day camp option for children who want to learn programming Chuck Friesen, recently retired from Lincoln, Nebraska, after a career teaching math and education and working as a technology coordinator, will lead coding camps in June to help students learn Scratch.

  • Hillsboro had a silk station

    After Helen Kroeker of Hillsboro received training in silk production at the Peabody Silk Station, she opened her own business at Hillsboro. The Hillsboro mill eventually employed more people than the mill in Peabody. Many farmers in the area supplied cocoons to earn extra income.

  • Vernice Ratzlaff

    Vernice Ratzlaff, 81, died Monday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. Services will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church She was born Sept. 20, 1937, to David and Helen Kornelsen Ratzlaff in Hillsboro.

  • Ruth Schoonover

    Services will be arranged at a later date for Ruth Ann Schoonover, 67, who died Saturday at Richwood Nursing and Rehab, LaGrange, Kentucky. Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, will announce services.

    Joseph Gaines

  • Who's paying for all this pay?

    We’ve confirmed it. There’s absolutely no truth to the rumor that county road crews will begin patching potholes with an almost inexhaustible supply of material: shredded copies of consultant reports purchased by the county. It’s not that there aren’t enough reports to fill the holes. It’s that the reports are too flimsy to do any good. And that would be true even if they were printed on chunks of hot-mix asphaltic concrete instead of paper.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Two Steps Forward

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Wind farm deception

  • Compassionate service is his trademark

    Each week we’ll be featuring a Marion County business in our Business Bio section. Learn about products, services and people here in your own county. By ROWENA PLETT Staff writer After serving Marion and its surrounding communities for 35 years, Ty Zeiner of Zeiner Funeral Home is still on the job providing end-of-life services to bereaved families. He has been involved in the business for 47 years.

  • Biking equals release for reservoir resident

    Many cyclists ride for fun, but Marion Reservoir resident Bob Hoopes travels 3,000 miles a year. It’s a way for him to enjoy the great outdoors and stay fit, he said.

  • County health plan sees little change

    The only change to county employee health insurance will be cost of the policy. What amount of the cost will be paid by employees themselves was not decided in Monday’s meeting.

  • Survey on lake use developed for county

    A survey on Marion County Park and Lake is being finalized as part of a Kansas State University study. County commissioners, tired of lake residents’ disputes over blue-green algae outbreaks and lake cleanup efforts, turned to KSU a year ago to study the lake as part of a Natural Resources and Environmental Studies project.

  • P.E.O. learns about emeralds

    The program for the March 18 P.E.O. Chapter DB meeting was “The Magic of Emeralds,” presented by Cindy Wyatt. Each member brought pieces of jewelry and explained their personal significance. Hostesses for the meeting were Lenore Dieter and Judy Mills.

  • Grandson honored as Eagle Scout

    Dale and Tootsie Snelling of Wonsevu attended a Court of Honor Eagle Scout ceremony and reception for their grandson, Levi Lewman, Monday in Sedgwick. Levi is the son of Mark and Leann Lewman of Sedgwick.

  • Hillsboro musical groups set date

    Hillsboro High School’s vocal music department will be presenting its Contest Concert 7:00 p.m. Monday in the high school auditorium. Performing groups will include the concert choir, men’s and women’s Glee, and Spirit-N-Celebration, as well as others.

