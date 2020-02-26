HEADLINES

  • Counsel warns remarks blasting county employee 'inappropriate'

    Resident’s remarks about Goebel should have been cut off, Jantz said By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer A county resident’s blistering comments about county engineer Brice Goebel during Monday’s commission meeting led county counsel Brad Jantz to warn commissioners the remarks were not appropriate.

  • Small towns embrace sharing equipment, people

    Most people learn the value of cooperation in grade school — but for cities the word can mean anything from sharing resources to ideas. Hillsboro has a relationship with Peabody providing its water and sometimes working with Peabody employees on electric issues, Hillsboro city administrator Larry Paine said.

  • Leap year babies mark the day in good humor

    Dennis Klenda will celebrate the date of his birth for the 19th time Saturday, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at his birth certificate. “I tell people I’m 19 and they look at me like I’m kind of crazy,” he said.

  • Trapped car leads to arrest

    Justin M. Kaylor, 34, Colorado, was arrested on a Colorado warrant after abandoning a Chrysler four-door sedan in several feet of water around 9:56 a.m. Monday on 1/2 Mile Rd. in Ramona, ¼-mile west of B St. Kaylor and his 42-year-old female companion told law enforcement the vehicle was stolen, but that couldn’t be confirmed because the license plate was obscured by high water, and it couldn’t be reached, sheriff Robert Craft said.

  • Cities' leaders urge participation in census

    It comes around once a decade, and while it might feel like a nuisance, the number of people who participate can make or break funding for services in any community. April 1 is Census day. Schools and cities throughout the county hope no one gets missed.

OTHER NEWS

  • Heavy rain, snow leave roads a mucky mess

    More than a month’s worth of cold, winter rain that doused Marion County Sunday night, followed by heavy snow on Tuesday, turned roads into a slick and mucky mess that sent several cars skidding. On Monday, two drivers who were unfamiliar with the county’s roads got stuck in deep mud, sheriff Robert Craft said.

  • County closes part of 360th Rd.

    County commissioners cast a split vote Monday to close a one-mile portion of 360th Rd. after discussing the subject at length with neighbors and county counsel Brad Jantz. Landowner Dale Koop originally asked that commissioners close or vacate 360th Rd. between Bison and Chisholm Trail.

  • Democratic Party to skip caucus

    This year, for the first time since 1992, the Kansas Democratic Party will not hold a caucus to decide how state delegates are apportioned to presidential candidates. The party will send a flyer March 9 to all registered members, including those in Marion County. The flyer will explain how registered Kansas Democrats can vote. Kansans who register to vote as Democrats after March 9 can request mail-in ballots through April 17. Mail-in ballots will be sent to them. Ballots must be postmarked by April 24.

  • Geocaching 'catching on' as fun activity for winter

    Geocaching is mainly thought of as an activity for warm weather, but winter brings new opportunities and challenges to the treasure hunt, Hillsboro geocacher Bob Woelk said. “In a lot of ways geocaching is easier in the winter,” he said. “You don’t have all the weeds, bugs or ticks. I just thought about that, so really winter’s not a bad time to do geocaching. You just layer up.”

  • Lang Diesel announces 4-H video contest

    Lang Diesel’s sixth annual 4-H Video Contest will open April 1 for Kansas-based 4-H groups to showcase their clubs. Members must creatively describe in less than 1½ minutes why their group deserves to win and what they would do with the donation. Clubs that have already won are ineligible to win again.

AUTO

  • Lake resident struck with Corvette fever

    Part-time Marion resident Dutch Weidner’s love affair with Corvettes began when his older brother bought and restored one he found in a pasture with a tree literally growing through it. “I got the Corvette fever from my brother,” Weidner said.

DEATHS

  • Diann Cline

    Services for Diann Cline, 70, who died Feb. 13, 2020, at her rural Lindsborg home, will be in mid-March and announced at a later date. She was born Feb. 11, 1950, in Marion, to Harold and Mary Ann Wiens.

  • Government fiefs and tax-dollar thieves

    Cooperation. Sharing. Avoiding needless duplication of costly equipment and even more costly personnel. Steps in these directions could save hard-pressed taxpayers thousands upon thousands of dollars each year.

  • Daddy-daughter dance set March 29

    Families and Children Together’s third annual Daddy-Daughter dance is set for 5:30 p.m. March 29 at Hillsboro Middle School’s gymnasium. The county-wide fundraiser helps FACT raise money to help families and children throughout the 12 communities of Marion County.

  • Library plans Seuss party

    Marion City Library will celebrate Dr. Seuss with a party for children ages 3 to 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. March 6. School will release early that day. March is Dr. Seuss Month in honor of his March 2 birthday. Dr. Seuss stories, snacks, and games are planned.

  • Heritage museum plans dinner

    Goessel’s Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum annual fundraiser dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. March 13 at Tabor Mennonite Church’s fellowship hall on Chisholm Trail Rd., with catering by Keith’s Foods. Historical performer Donna Becker will portray suffragette Carrie Chapman Catt.

