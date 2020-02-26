HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Hillsboro's mini cheerleaders rally the crowd Friday night during the boy's basketball game against Lyons.
Vocalist and former Hillsboro resident David Vogel glistens in his jacket while serenading audience members Tuesday at Hillboro MB Church during Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce's fourth annual Winter Community Gala.
Hillsboro High School's Brekyn Ratzlaff goes up for a jump shot Friday night during the boys' basketball game against Lyons. Ratzlaff scored 13 points for the Trojans.
Part-time Marion resident Dutch Weidner and his wife, Malea, are seen in a 1986 Indianapolis 500 pace car. The couple bought the black convertible in 2008.
