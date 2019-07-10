HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A mountain of debris from Thursday's flooding overwhelmed Durham's city burn pile and trash containers left for hauling to the county's waste transfer station.



Wendel Wedell is seen Monday in Main Street Cafe's flood damaged interior in Monday in Durham.



Hoop houses filled with tomato plants stand in floodwater Thursday at 1468 290th Rd. after 8 to 10 inches fell in the area. Mud Creek runs past the farm.