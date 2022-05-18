HEADLINES

  • Emergency manager ousted: Sheriff's office escorts him out after abrupt firing

    Emergency manager Randy Frank was unceremoniously fired Monday. After an executive session for personnel matters, county commissioners came back into open session and unanimously voted to terminate Frank’s contract as emergency management director, effective immediately.

  • Holter gets 6 more weeks, 25.7% raise

    Marion city administrator Roger Holter, who earlier submitted his resignation effective at the end of June, was hired Monday to serve as interim administrator for six additional weeks at $10 more per hour. The city is searching for a new administrator but faces an expected wait until after Aug. 15. Holter will be paid from July 3 until Aug. 15 at the pay rate the city is advertising for the job — $100,000 a year.

  • Help tells tornado victim she's in the right place

    Connie McMahon, whose farmstead was hit by one of four Marion County tornadoes the night of April 29, now knows she lives where she was meant to be. She was overwhelmed May 11 to see 11 cars, a trailer, a skid steer, and at least 15 men and children park in her driveway and along the road leading to her rural Tampa home to offer help.

  • When circumstances call for pomp

    It was a comfortable, sunny day as seniors from Centre, Goessel, and Peabody-Burns schools donned graduation robes and hats this weekend to receive their high school diplomas. At Centre, the graduating class chose math teacher Angela Basore as speaker.

  • Another bust, another lingering case

    A Hillsboro officer’s repeated recognition that a driver might not have a valid license led to yet another methamphetamine arrest early Friday of yet another repeat defendant whose earlier drug case has lingered in the courts without resolution. An official offense report in the latest arrest remains pending, but according to monitored police transmissions, officer John Huebert checked the registration of a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu at 12:24 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of S. Elm St. in Hillsboro.

  • Carpooler shot; parked OD'd felon jailed

    A passenger in an SUV headed from Emporia to work in McPherson was shot Friday morning as the car he was riding in passed a car apparently broken down on the side of K-150. A 2015 Nissan Murano with four people carpooling to work passed a black Ford Explorer on the side of the road and heard “loud bangs.”

OTHER NEWS

  • Burns incident leads to battery arrest

    A fight last week between two Burns men resulted in William Castleberry being charged with battery, but city politics appear to factor large into the altercation. According to a complaint filed in court May 11, Castleberry “caused physical contact” with Sean Michael Blansett “in a rude, insulting, or angry manner.”

  • Trip to lake ends in night in jail

    A weekend trip to Marion Reservoir with his twin brother and girlfriend ended in an unexpected stay in jail for a Newton man. Todd P. Singley, 45, Newton, and his twin, Troy, were walking along US-56 Saturday when Hillsboro assistant police chief Randy Brazil pulled over to talk to the men 2½ miles west of Hillsboro.

  • Distribution of drugs alleged

    A Sedgwick man was jailed early May 11 after being found with enough methamphetamine to provide 240 hits, enough marijuana to make 300 joints, THC edibles, other narcotics, and drug paraphernalia. Pedro D. Martinez, 43, also had outstanding warrants, one from Morris County for violation of a court order and another from Greenwood County for violation of a conditional release order.

  • 'American Idol' grandson to perform at festival

    “American Idol” contestant Dan Marshall, 23, will perform June 3 at Chingawassa Days in Marion. His grandmother, Margie Bernhardt Schwartz, lives at Marion County Lake. Dan performed March 20 on “American Idol”. He was in the top 14 and voted top 10 by fans.

DEATHS

  • Nellie Jost

    Services for Nellie Jost, 93, who died Sunday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday at French Creek Cemetery, rural Hillsboro.

  • Mary McCarty

    Private interment for Mary M. (Cogdill) McCarty, 81, who died Friday at St. Luke Living Center in Marion, will be later at Claney Cemetery. Born Sept. 29, 1940, in Marion to James H. and Mary Cogdill, she worked as a waitress at various Marion County restaurants.

DOCKET

GRADUATION

  • It's a special day for a special student

    Though every parent at Hillsboro High School’s 2022 graduation will be bursting with pride, perhaps Bruce and Kimberly Jost will be a bit more so as they watch their daughter with Down syndrome walk the stage. Ella Jost, 18, has been a Hillsboro student since preschool.

  • Anxiety issues led student to Centre's online program

    Taylor Morerod of Overland Park was having anxiety problems when her mother helped her find Centre’s Kansas Online Learning Program to continue her education. “I was struggling with being around people,” Taylor said. “I like being alone.”

  • 3 Marion seniors are at the top of their class

    Amy Gayle and Mickelly Soyez will be graduating Saturday as valedictorians, with grade point averages of 4.0. Jayden May, at 3.89, will be salutatorian. Amy credits teachers Gary Stuchlik, Bruce Rhodes, and Topher Rome for pushing her to know what she wanted to do after graduation.

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Tampa altar society entertained with history, music, images

    Manhattan resident Derrick Doty regaled members of Tampa’s Holy Redeemer Altar Society on Saturday with music, Kansas history, and an old-fashioned device since replaced by modern technology. Playing violins, a guitar, a banjo, a ukulele, and a fife, Doty performed folksy tunes composed by Kansas residents, often playing versions not heard today.

  • Poems bring award

    Hillsboro High School junior Moriah Jost won a $600 award in an entrepreneurship challenge. Jost entered the April 28 competition with her business “Thoughtful Words.”

  • Senior centers menus

  • Card shower planned

    A card shower is planned for the 50th wedding anniversary of Gary and Vickie (Boese) Hajek of Lost Springs. They were married May 20, 1972, in Pilsen and have two daughters, Michelle Truman of Valley Center and Stephanie Luna of Wichita, and a son, Brad Hajek of Shawnee, along with six grandchildren.

  • Florence to celebrate 150th birthday

    Florence will celebrate its 150th birthday May 28. Celebration buttons sold to support the event will be available around town in days leading up to the event and on the day itself.

  • Counterpoint to sponsor day of music

    Flint Hills Counterpoint, 1660 E. 90th, Peabody, will sponsor a day of music and environmental information June 4 at director Susan Mayo’s home at 1660 90th Rd. Eugene Friesen, an award-winning composer and cellist, will perform during a sunset concert that will include the WoodFest Symphonia and Flint Hills Counterpoint Community Choir. The choir will be led by Tabor College music director Greg Zielke.

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 105, 135 years ago

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Awards night changes

    Marion High School academics and activities awards night has been rescheduled from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday The event will be at the Performing Arts Center adjacent to Marion High School and Middle School..

  • 3rd graders hear about ag

    More than 100 third-graders and sponsors from Centre, Goessel, Hillsboro, Marion, and Peabody-Burns schools attended an FFA ag awareness day last week at the county fairgrounds. Included were more than a dozen 10-minute presentations by FFA members from Goessel, Hillsboro, and Marion about farming, including equipment, safety, and animals.

  • FFA members receive awards

    Centre FFA members received chapter awards at a banquet May 10. Members with supervised agricultural experiences received proficiency awards in their areas of work: CENTRE FFA AWARDS Daniel Moenning won the ag mechanics repair and maintenance entrepreneurship award. He and his brother own a business. They work on small engines and flip go-carts. Dwayne Moenning won the placement award in the same category. He works for Hajek Enterprises, where, among other things, he maintains lawn mowers. Santiago Knepp won the beef production entrepreneurship award. He has two head of cattle that he exhibits at shows. One is a market heifer he raised that he plans to sell at the end of this show season. Tanner Stuchlik won a placement award in diversified agricultural production. He works on his family’s farm in cattle and crop production. Anthony Potocnik won a placement award in diversified crop production. He works for Jirak Brothers Produce. Payton Svitak is the forage production placement winner. She works on her family’s farm, putting up prairie hay, brome, and alfalfa. She has learned how to operate haying equipment and make repairs. Olivia Carlson received placement awards in beef and grain production. She assists with sorting, weighing, and moving cattle. She also has learned how to operate a grain cart and read computer screens in tractors and machines. Isabel Rziha won the poultry production entrepreneurship award. She has her own chickens and sells eggs. She also hatches chicks. Karsen Kroupa won a vegetable production entrepreneurship award. He grows potatoes and has planted 50 pounds this year. He sells his potatoes at Jirak Brothers Produce. Robert Spohn won a placement award in vegetable production. He works at Jirak Brothers Produce, harvesting and preparing produce for market and taking it to farmers markets. Chapter stars included Greenhands Kaitlyn Bina and Robert Spohn. Katie received first in creed speaking in the south- central district and will compete at the state convention later this month. Tanner Stuchlik was Centre’s star farmer, and Kyle Peterson was star in ag placement. Both qualified for state competition. Kyle received a Pete Peterson scholarship, a memorial in honor of his grandfather. He also received his grandfather’s high school graduation ring. The Leo Jirak Scholarship went to Quinten Bina. Leo had 12 children who attended Centre. Kyle and Quinten received several other scholarships. Robert Spohn received $100 for being the first in fruit sales. Allie Stuchlik received $75 for second place; and Isabel Rziha, $50 for third place. New officers elected for the coming school year are Jenaya Plett, president; Kaitlyn Bina, vice president; Allie Stuchlik, secretary; Olivia Carlson, treasurer; Jenna Bittle, reporter; and Karsen Kroupa, sentinel.

  • Honor society inducts members

    Centre’s National Honor Society chapter has added 11 students to its membership. They are sophomores Leah Brunner, Sarah David, Jenna Bittle, Karsen Kroupa, Addison Makovec, Isabel Rziha, Jenaya Plett, Elizabeth Smith, Kenide Steiner, Payton Svitak, and Allie Stuchlik.

SPORTS

  • Bluebirds, vaulter dominant

    Nate Hein’s 14-foot vault for Hillsboro at the Trojans’ league championships in Pratt and Goessel’s team dominance at its league meet at home highlighted last week in Marion County sports. With golf, baseball, and softball taking the weekend off to prepare for regional action that started Monday, track and field took center stage.

  • Scoreboard

  • Potucek to play, Knoll to coach for all-stars

    Graduating Hillsboro High School forward Matt Potucek has been selected to play for the “gold” all-stars when they take on a similar, all-classes “blue” all-star team at 7:30 p.m. June 18 in Salina. The game, sponsored by Kansas Basketball Coaches Association, will be played at Mabee Gym at Kansas Wesleyan University.

  • Stahlecker to return

    After retiring from coaching Centre girls basketball in 2021, Alan Stahlecker has signed a contract to return as head coach in 2022-‘23. “Circumstances changed, and when I saw this position open, I decided to return,” Stahlecker said.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2022 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP