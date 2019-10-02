HEADLINES

  • Study shows steep jump in suicide among youths

    A newly released report by the Kansas Child Death Review Board shows the number of youth suicides in 2017 jumped more than 50% over those in 2016. While 20 youths died by suicide in 2016, 32 did in 2017.

  • Marion County files tax foreclosure petitions

    Marion County filed a petition Sept. 24 to have 71 properties sold for delinquent taxes. According to the petition, taxes have not been paid as required by law; and all of the real estate is subject to foreclosure and sale for delinquent taxes.

  • Car wreck sends six to hospital

    Six people were injured Monday morning in a three-vehicle collision at Cedar St. and US-56 in Marion. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol accident report, a 2015 Ford Escape driven by Virgilene Faith Weber, 37, Elmdale, was stopped on US-56 waiting to turn left onto Cedar St. when the Escape was rear-ended by a 2004 Ford F150 pickup driven by Samuel Charles Chambers, 19, La Cygne.

  • Former commissioner intends to run for office

    Former county commissioner Dan Holub this past Friday filed for District 4 county commission seat as a write-in candidate. Holub, a conservative who served on the commission from 2004 to 2016, said he decided to run because he has seen many things happen that he disagrees with.

  • County tops in state for mortgage approval

    When Darren Franz walked into Hillsboro’s Emprise Bank to apply for his first home loan, it helped to see familiar faces. “I can walk in there and everyone knows who I am,” he said. “It helped make things more comfortable and relaxed in a very stressful situation.”

  • Bankruptcy bills keep increasing for Hillsboro

    Hillsboro city council approved payment of $6,362 to the law firm representing the city’s interests in the bankruptcy of Hillsboro Community Hospital Tuesday. Adding $42.31 paid to Klenda Austerman, the firm that represents bond trustee Security Bank of Kansas City, that brings the city’s total legal costs to $71,743.

  • Church gone, cemetery remains

    Up in the northeast corner of Marion County in Logan Township is a cemetery that is the final resting place for members of Central Heights Mennonite Church. It is known as Peace Valley Cemetery.

NEWS

  • City turns out for 'soft' opening of Edward's Cafe

    The coffee pot is on and the breakfasts and burgers at Edward’s Café apparently can’t be beat. The restaurant had its soft opening this past weekend during Old Settlers Day celebrations and has seen a steady stream of visitors — including a near capacity crowd on Saturday.

  • Masons sponsor scholarship contest for high schoolers

    Marion County high school juniors and seniors can enter a Florence Advance Lodge 114 essay contest to win a $100 scholarship that will be given to a student from each county high school. Winners will then be entered in the 2019 state Masonic public school essay contest, which will give a total of $12,000 in scholarships.

  • Hillsboro chamber getting ready for trick or treaters

    Hillsboro’s Chamber of Commerce is asking businesses to drop off money or candy Oct. 21 for Trick or Treat Main Street. The event will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

  • County, wind farm still dispute responsibility for road repair

    No progress is being made toward ending a dispute over repairing the county’s roads between county officials and Enel Green Power, the company developing Diamond Vista wind farm in the northern section of the county. County engineer Brice Goebel told commissioners Monday that Enel continues to deny it’s their job to repair road damage caused by flooding.

  • Storms have final fling, but fall weather forecast

    Strong, gusty winds and showers blew through Marion County Tuesday evening, capping days of wild weather that left cars dented by 2.5 inch hail and spun off a late season funnel cloud. Strong winds and heavy rain are possible until late Wednesday, said Roger Martin, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Wichita.

DEATH

  • Irene Eitel

    Services for Irene Eitel, 97, who died Saturday at Advent Care Center in Merriam, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Amos Family Funeral Home, Shawnee. Visitation will be from noon until services at the funeral home Friday. Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Durham Park Cemetery, rural Durham.

DOCKET

FARM

  • Farming practices are evolving

    Technology over the past decade has taken a leap forward, and farm-fertilizing practices are no exception. Marion County farmer Alan Hett uses soil grid sampling and use field view satellite imaging to map farmland, which makes the process of adding fertilizer easier.

  • Corn harvest stalled by rain

    Farmers have been taking advantage of dry weather the past two or three weeks to harvest corn, but weekend rain brought their streak of luck to a halt. Harvest is close to 90 percent complete in the southern part of the county and 75 to 80 percent complete in the north, according to elevator managers.

  • Old reliable combine gets the job done

    The 1660 Case International combine Laverne Bina uses to harvest his crops was manufactured in the 1990s and doesn’t have a lot of the modern technology, but it still gets the job done, and it’s debt-free. Bina was combining his last field of corn Thursday northeast of Marion.

OPINION

  • Simple pleasures are the best

    Editorials typically focus on big things — top issues facing our community, like whether commissioner Dianne Novak’s close collaboration with wind farm opponents makes her stubbornly dedicated or a sore loser merely adding to county legal bills. This week, however, we’d like to focus on little things — often ignored details that don’t always get the attention they deserve.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Symphony on the prairie

PEOPLE

  • Peabody vet county's only hemp grower

    Virginia Skinners’ newly cut hemp stalks give off the smell of fresh mint as they hang to dry in an outbuilding in Marion County. The plants shedding their seeds onto blue plastic tarp are the first of their kind to be harvested legally in Kansas in decades and the only hemp crop in Marion County.

  • Prairie View director honored as crisis instructor

    Everett Bradley, director of recreation and adventure for Prairie View, has been awarded meritorious status by the Crisis Prevention Institute for his work as certified instructor of nonviolent crisis intervention Bradley is one of 227 certified instructors worldwide recognized at this level for commitment to teaching a safe no-harm method for managing people in crisis.

  • Hillsboro firefighters get helping hand

    A grant from the Federal Emergency Management Administration will be used to buy personal safety items for Hillsboro Fire Department. The $129,907 Assistance to Firefighters grant will be used to buy 11 sets of bunker gear, eight face pieces, and 12 self-contained breathing apparatus.

  • 'Plains Folk' columnist to speak at Marion museum

    Longtime Emporia State University professor and Kansas historian Jim Hoy will be at Marion Historical Museum at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 to talk about Kansas legends and folktales. Limited seating will be available, and freewill donations will be accepted.

  • Things to know about suicide

    Suicide risk factors Depression, mental illness, and substance abuse. Mental illness, including depression, is associated with 90% of suicides. Alcohol and drug use, which clouds judgment, lowers inhibitions, and worsens depression, are associated with 50-67% of suicides.

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Hillsboro Senior Center menu

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Goessel cross-country registers best week of season

    It was cool weather for cross-country last week, and Goessel’s runners took advantage of it at Marion. Elyse Boden set a personal record more than one minute faster than her previous best time, leading the Bluebirds in their finest performance of the season.

  • Hillsboro volleyball takes third at Douglass

    Hillsboro volleyball made a strong showing with a third place finish Saturday at Douglass. The Trojans swept their first two matches in two sets each. Hillsboro defeated Winfield 25-19, 25-17, and then followed the performance by defeating Mulvane 25-15, 25-14.

  • Goessel volleyball downed in round robin

    Goessel traveled to Olpe over the weekend for a mid-season round robin tournament, but couldn’t emerge with a winning record. The Bluebirds started on the right foot, beating Madison 25-20, 25-15, but couldn’t keep it going.

  • Goessel football defeats Solomon

    In an unusual turn of events, Goessel traveled to Solomon twice for its first of five district games. The Bluebirds led 22-20 at halftime on Friday, but bad weather prompted officials to suspend the second half until Saturday afternoon.

MORE…

