Marion Reservoir's floodgates are opened 6 inches Sunday to keep the reservoir from reaching capacity. Assistant lake manager Kevin McCoy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers escorted the photographer to the site.



Hillsboro's new trash trucks are speeding up sanitation work by doing most of the work of sanitation workers.



Thurston Silhan throws candy to eager children as his father, Fred, drives a restored Case C tractor in the parade at Monday's annual Lehigh Small Engine Show. Fred Silhan has owned the antique tractor since he was in high school. He restored it himself under the guidance of his step-grandfather, Frank Svitak.