HEADLINES

  • HCH bankruptcy proves costly

    The $4,118 legal bill paid by the city of Hillsboro Tuesday is only a spit in a bucket of money the city has paid since a court battle over a hospital bankruptcy began in January. Bank of Hays in January filed a petition for mortgage foreclosure against Hillsboro Community Hospital and seven co-defendants including the city and its Public Building Commission.

  • Area bridges washed out by heavy rain

    When Patrick Combs discovered a bridge washed away by heavy rain at 280th and Vista Rds., he knew his weekend was done. He and his family had no way to leave town.

  • Wheelchair athlete exceeds limitations

    For the past eight years, wheelchair sports have provided an outlet for para-athlete Wenxi Funk to push his limits. “I see a lot of people who can’t use their mobility,” he said. “That challenged me to think about how I could use my ability to make it work.”

  • SBA will help with disaster loans

    Representatives from the Small Business Administration are at Hillsboro city building until Aug. 15 to provide information on low-interest disaster loans for county residents who suffered flood losses between June 22 and July 6. Interest rates as low as 1.938% are available to homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations, and business owners.

  • Disaster property tax relief possible

    Property owners whose homes were damaged by recent flooding might be given partial relief from property taxes if they qualify and the county commission approves. County appraiser Lisa Reeder outlined rules for the program for county commissioners Monday.

  • Filmmaker turns residents into actors

    Two weeks before the latest mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Emily Railsback returned to her hometown of Hillsboro to create a short film about gun violence from the perspective of a Mennonite woman. One actor was Aleen Ratzlaff. Dan Kinning, and Evan and Becky Yoder also were involved, along with unnamed extras. Some characters were from outside the area.

OTHER NEWS

  • Revised bridge program could be boon for county

    Marion County might benefit from the reinstatement of a state program designed to reduce the number of deficient bridges on local roads. County engineer Brice Goebel told commissioners Monday that the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement program will pay $140,000 per location to build local bridges.

  • Blood drive set for Hillsboro

    A blood drive will be available noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at Hillsboro’s Parkview MB Church. In an effort to increase donations, the Red Cross is offering a $5 Amazon gift card to every person who donates blood through Aug. 29, received via e-mail.

  • Author to speak at Senior Center

    A Hillsboro woman whose debut book on grandparenting was recently released will make a public presentation at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Marion Senior Center. Elaine McAllister’s book, “Celebrate Grandparenting,” contains 101 tips for simple meals and snacks to prepare with grandchildren, ways to spend special times with them, and simple crafts to share with children.

  • Old music brings new sound to Threshing Days

    Dave Anderson has brought tractors to Goessel Country Threshing Days for 20 years, but the past two years he has brought something different. In addition to their two tractors, Anderson and his wife bring a 1909 Marine Band Player that they’ve owned for five years.

  • Woman takes cancer battle 'one day at a time'

    It took a year for doctors to find a cause for Rhonda Brenzikofer’s shortness of breath. Blood tests showed she was anemic. A test by a pulmonologist showed her lungs were clear. The doctor put her on oxygen to help her get around when she went on a cruise with her family.

  • Senior Citizens to meet in Lincolnville

    Senior Citizens of Marion County will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 16 at Lincolnville Community Center. Lincolnville seniors will be serving lunch. Reservations, due Aug. 14, and transportation requests, due Aug. 15, can be made by calling (620) 382-3580.

  • Self-defense classes offered

    Judo and karate classes by Honorable Tiger School of Martial Arts are being offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Hillsboro Elementary School. Cost is $40 a month for the first family member and $20 for each additional family member living in the household.

  • Flag football deadline is Aug. 23

    Deadline to register for co-educational flag football for children in first through sixth grade is Aug. 23. Games will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 28 through Oct. 26, at Hillsboro Sports Complex. Teams will be divided by age — grades 1 and 2, 3 and 4, and 5 and 6.

4-H FAIR RESULTS

DEATHS

  • Daryl Fadenrecht

    Daryl Fadenrecht, 69, died July 30, 2019, at Medicalodge in Wichita. ACelebration of Life ceremony was held Saturday at First Baptist Church of Durham. He was born June 13, 1950,in Salem, Oregon, to Rev. Albert and Virginia Fadenrecht. He married Marilyn Stagner Jan. 7, 1983, in Wichita.

  • Joseph A. Makovec

    Joseph A. Makovec, 54, died Monday at his home. Visitation will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Claudine Johnson

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Edmund Silhan

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Melvin Carl Koegeboehn

DOCKET

FARM

  • Wheat straw's prevailing baling question

    Another name for wheat straw is chaff, the stuff that’s left over after the grain has been threshed out of the head. As the straw comes out of the rear of the combine, it can be scattered over the ground with an attached spreader or it can be allowed to form a windrow for baling.

  • Oilers provide relief for cattle

    Kyle Klassen began selling cattle oilers when he needed one for his own herd. “I have firsthand knowledge that these will work and I’ve had good luck,” he said. “That puts a sense of security in their minds.”

  • Farmers get low rate on federal payments

    Marion County farmers will receive one of the lower rates of payment per acre under the new market facilitation program, according to information released by Kansas Farm Service Agency. Payments are being made to assist farmers who are hit economically because of the trade wars with China and other countries. Sign-up is open through Dec. 6.

  • Loans meant to assist farmers

    Farmers with flood damage to their operation might be able to get an emergency loan through the Farm Service Agency. Rick Bush, loan officer at the Emporia FSA office, said the agency offers emergency loans and operating loans, and there are important differences.

OPINION

PEOPLE

SCHOOL

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP