HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Hillsboro seventh-graders Sanareigh Bell, left, and Trudy Hein concentrate on directing their robot during Saturday's Vex Robotics competition. They placed eighth in the alliance portion, which paired them up with another student to battle opposing robots for points. Hillsboro seventh-graders Sanareigh Bell, left, and Trudy Hein concentrate on directing their robot during Saturday's Vex Robotics competition. They placed eighth in the alliance portion, which paired them up with another student to battle opposing robots for points.



This ornamental bird feeder filled with sunflower seeds in a yard northwest of Lincolnville is frequented by finches in wintertime. This ornamental bird feeder filled with sunflower seeds in a yard northwest of Lincolnville is frequented by finches in wintertime.



Senior Drew Lindeman eyes a freethrow in a recent game for the Bluebirds, while fellow senior Zach Zogleman looks on. The 6'3" Lindeman rehabilitated his left knee after missing two basketball seasons due to injury. He has averaged 9.8 points per game in his senior season. Senior Drew Lindeman eyes a freethrow in a recent game for the Bluebirds, while fellow senior Zach Zogleman looks on. The 6'3" Lindeman rehabilitated his left knee after missing two basketball seasons due to injury. He has averaged 9.8 points per game in his senior season.